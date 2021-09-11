Actor Sai Dharam Tej injured in road accident, currently stable

Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej, the nephew of megastar Chiranjeevi, suffered a road accident in Hyderabad Friday evening. The actor was riding his sports bike at a high speed when the vehicle skid and fell, showed the CCTV footage. He got dragged for a few meters on the road, too. However, Tej was wearing a helmet and sustained a fracture in his collarbone.

Timeline

The accident took place in Hyderabad's Madhapur area

As per reports, the Supreme star met with the accident at around 7:30 pm yesterday in Hyderabad's Madhapur. The bike apparently slipped because of mud on the road as he was traveling near the Durgamcheruvu Cable Bridge. Locals immediately rushed to Tej's aid and he was taken to Medicover Hospital, as per The News Minute. After initial treatment, he was shifted to Apollo Hospitals.

Details

'There is no need for any immediate surgical intervention'

The Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills issued a statement Friday to clarify that the actor did not require "any immediate surgical intervention." "As of now, he is medically stable. There are no major injuries to the brain, spine, and major organs, based on preliminary investigation," the statement further said. The Winner actor has sustained "soft tissue injuries and a collar bone fracture."

Statement

No one else has sustained injuries due to the accident

A TOI report stated Tej was apparently traveling at more than 100 km/s speed. The portal quoted the Madhapur Police as saying, "No one else has sustained any injuries due to the accident." Tej was also not under the influence of alcohol, the police said. Meanwhile, as soon as the accident news surfaced, many family members of the actor rushed to the hospital.

Do you know?

Family members including Varun Tej, Niharika seen at the hospital

Tej's brother, actor Vaishnav Tej, immediately rushed to the hospital to see him. Reportedly, their uncle Pawan Kalyan, cousins Varun Tej and Niharika Konidela, and friend/actor Sundeep Kishan were also spotted. Producer Allu Aravind and Chiranjeevi's wife Surekha were at the hospital as well.

Update

Chiranjeevi himself shared Tej's medical bulletin on Twitter

Chiranjeevi gave Tej's health update late on Friday night, assuring fans and well-wishers, "There is absolutely NO cause for concern or anxiety (sic)." Sharing the official statement from the hospital, the megastar said Tej will be back in a couple of days. Jr. NTR, among others, wished for his speedy recovery. Notably, Tej is the son of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan's sister, Vijaya Durga.

Information

The actor is still on assisted respiration in the ICU

In the latest bulletin released on Saturday morning, doctors said that Tej was still on "assisted respiration in ICU for controlled close monitoring." They added that "additional investigations" will be performed during the day. He is currently stable and "all major organs are functioning well."