Christopher Nolan's next to focus on scientist who developed A-bomb?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 11, 2021, 01:11 pm

Christopher Nolan is again planning to picturize war saga with his next

After the science-fiction venture Tenet, Christopher Nolan will reportedly dive into the realm of World War II for his next. Reports suggest that the director-producer will focus on scientist J Robert Oppenheimer's role in the development of the atom bomb during the war. Nolan has previously dealt with an aspect of World War II in his 2017 project Dunkirk. Here's more.

Nolan is in talks with multiple production houses currently

While the subject matter is interesting and with Nolan at the helm, we can expect something explosive, there's more to the news. According to Deadline, the portal that broke the news, Nolan is in discussion with multiple production houses with the screenplay. This is new, given all of Nolan's recent projects have been backed by Warner Bros. Are we looking at a chasm then?

Nolan didn't like Warner Bros' new deal with HBO Max

It's not known whether the 51-year-old is also considering Warner Bros as one of the options but certainly, some love has been lost between the two. And this could be traced back to Warner Bros's decision to dump all of its major 2021 releases on HBO Max the same day of the theatrical release. Nolan had said he was in "disbelief" over this decision.

Movies meant for big-screen used as 'loss-leader for streaming service'

Always vocal about screening his movies on the biggest screen possible, Nolan was quite publicly upset with the studio. Calling the situation "very, very messy," he had told a portal that some movies are "meant to be out there for the widest possible audiences... And now they're being used as a loss-leader for the streaming service...without any consultation. So, there's a lot of controversy."

Cillian Murphy might star in the upcoming war saga

Nolan even termed HBO Max as "the worst streaming service." So it's no wonder if he decides to ditch the studio this time. Now coming back to the upcoming project, Deadline suggests Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) might be a primary cast member. Murphy has regularly worked with the filmmaker in films like Inception, Dunkirk, and two of The Dark Knight films.