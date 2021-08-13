'Bhuj' review: This multi-starrer movie fails to soar, gets 1.5/5

Bhuj: The Pride of India dropped on Disney+ Hotstar today. This much-awaited war film stars multiple actors, such as Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Pranitha Subash, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar. Its director and writer, Abhishek Dudhaiya, who has made over 20 TV shows, has treated Bhuj as a soap opera. This movie fails to soar. Here's our review.

When India won the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War

It's based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war (popularly known as Bangladesh Liberation War), when Pakistan attacked eleven Indian air stations under Operation Chengiz Khan. As 14 bombs destroyed Bhuj's IAF (Indian Air Force) strip, squadron leader Vijay Karnik, with the help of a nearby village, rebuilds the airbase within 72 hours. The Indian Army and spies also sacrifice their lives to win this battle.

Dialogues were delivered in two ways: Narrating history or philosophy

If you've watched the trailer, it has a dialogue by Devgn, "Agar Taj Mahal pyaar ki nishaani hai toh Hindustan tere baap ki kahaani hai." Such melodramatic lines come in every five minutes and when the characters are not delivering these philosophical statements, they are quoting facts. The movie literally stated history and war facts, as if it's a documentary. Can you believe it?

Actors left mark with their performances in their unique style

Makers roped in multiple talented actors, but couldn't manage their screen-time. Except for Devgn and Virk, the others were allotted just 20-25 minutes. But they left a mark in their unique style. Virk's acting, Kelkar's voice and Dutt's look are impressive, while Sinha and Devgn are just fine. Special mention to Fatehi, who didn't win the acting battle, but her action sequences are praiseworthy

Director was in hurry to finish the film, lacks emotion

Other than overdramatic dialogues and poor screenplay, the movie was fast paced, and also lacked emotions of patriotism. It seems the director was in a hurry to finish it, as no particular scene was shown properly and a few looked forced. Also, the visuals/VFX could have been much better. The only positive aspects are the star cast and its background score. Verdict: 1.5 stars.

Skip 'Bhuj' to have a pleasant Independence Day weekend

What has happened to scriptwriters? Bhuj has spoiled the feeling of love for your country. Remember Border? That's what a patriotic movie looks like. Our advice is to skip Bhuj and either watch Shershaah or Tamil movie Netrikann to have a good Independence Day weekend.