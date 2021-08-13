Is Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Don't Look Up' premiering this December?

Aug 13, 2021

Star-studded Netflix movie 'Don't Look Up' might release on December 22

Oscar-winner director Adam McKay's dark apocalyptic comedy Don't Look Up was scheduled to release in 2021, after being delayed from its original premiere date due to the pandemic. Now, a report suggests that the Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence-starrer is coming to Netflix on December 22 this year. A short teaser for the same was released earlier during the Tokyo Olympics.

It also stars Meryl Streep, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande

The official Twitter handle of LetsOTT Global said recently that the star-studded project might be the last major project released by the streamer in 2021. It stars Chris Evans, Ariana Grande, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Matthew Perry, Timothée Chalamet, and Jonah Hill, apart from DiCaprio and Lawrence. The political satire is set around an upcoming disaster that gets ignored by the political administration.

The cast of the political satire is super impressive

Lawrence, DiCaprio try to warn authorities about a planet-ending comet

The recently released teaser was leaked online and it gives us the premise of the tale. Lawrence and DiCaprio play astronomers who are trying to warn the authority about a comet that is "headed toward Earth" and is likely to "affect the entire planet." Streep (who is playing US President Janie Orlean) and Hill dismiss the situation's severity in the 27-second clip.

Netflix had shared a snippet while announcing its 2021 line-up

To make people believe in the threat, the protagonists will go on "a wall-to-wall media tour." Way back in January, Netflix had shared a snippet of the comedy as part of its 2021 line-up announcement. There, the low-level astronomer pair, Randall and Kate, had appeared for a second, departing on an aircraft of some sort. Reportedly, the production was wrapped up in February.

The project was shot in different spots in Massachusetts

Given how loosely we take warnings by scientists nowadays and continue with our planet-harming follies, the concept of the film is highly exciting. Now it remains to be seen how McKay plans to present the tale. Notably, the project was shot at various locations in Massachusetts. The shooting was done even on USS Massachusetts, aka the Big Mamie, which is a renowned battleship.