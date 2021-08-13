Waiting for 'Dexter' S09 eagerly? Watch these shows in between

Written by Anamika Bharti Mail Last updated on Aug 13, 2021, 07:51 pm

Here's a list of similar shows to Dexter

Dexter Morgan, our favorite serial killer, is returning! Its ninth season is slated to release on November 7 this year, and is expected to give a befitting ending to the widely-panned previous edition. It will see Dex, disguised as Jim Lindsay, who has started a new life in a fish store, Iron Lake. While waiting for him to strike, you can watch these shows.

#1

'The Mentalist': When a psychic tracks down a serial killer

Bruno Heller's creation The Mentalist is a seven-season long show. The show spins around Patrick Jane (Simon Baker), an independent California Bureau of Investigation (CBI) consultant. The only reason he joins CBI is to track down a serial killer named Red John, who has brutally murdered both his wife and daughter. In the meantime, he uses his psychic skills to catch criminals too.

#2

Jamie Dornan's serial killer in 'The Fall' is worth watching

Before making his charming appearance in Fifty Shades of Grey, Jamie Dornan was a renowned serial killer in The Fall. Similar to Dexter's character, Dornan's Paul Spector leads a double life and preys on victims in and around Belfast. Female detective Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson) dedicates her every waking hour to nail down this murderer. The three-season long show ran from 2013 to 2016.

#3

'Hannibal' brings us the story of Dr. Hannibal Lecter

Bryan Fuller's directorial Hannibal is based on the characters from Thomas Harris' novel, Red Dragon. In the show, we see Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) getting recruited to investigate a serial killer. To do so, he seeks the help of the forensic psychiatrist and a secret serial killer, Dr. Hannibal Lecter, played to perfection by Mads Mikkelsen. Eventually, Lecter falls in love with Graham.

#4

'You's Joe Goldberg hunts similarly as 'Dexter's Morgan

Based on Caroline Kepnes's novel, You, revolves around Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley). Goldberg hunts down people for love. To note, he gets infatuated with a different woman in every season. And in order to feed his obsession, Goldberg stalks and kills a bunch of people who become a hurdle for him. You has two seasons with a third one waiting in line.

#5

'The Following': Game of chase between a killer, officer

Kevin Williamson's The Following follows the journey of former FBI officer Ryan Hardy (Kevin Bacon). The show deals with his attempt to recapture a serial killer, Joe Carroll (James Purefoy). While finding Carroll, whose only mission is to escape custody, humiliate Hardy and meet his ex-wife, Hardy gets involved with more like-minded killers. The show bowed out with its final episode in May 2015.