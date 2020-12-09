Forbes Asia has released a list of top 100 most influential celebrities on social media across the Asia-Pacific region. Many Indian actors and singers have secured a place on the list. Thirteen Indian stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, and Shahid Kapoor are part of the list. Here's more on this.

Details What is the basis of this list?

The unranked list comprises actors and singers across the Asia-Pacific region, who remained active and relevant on social media in spite of the challenging times marred by the COVID-19 pandemic. They used their online presence to communicate, entertain and inform the masses confined to their homes amid the lockdown. These celebrities also raised health awareness and arranged funds to help the needy.

Details Bollywood's most influential male actors on social media

Bollywood actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan have made it to the list. While Bachchan was credited for helping raise $7 million (Rs. 51.58 crore) for COVID-19 relief, Akshay was lauded for his massive social media following and donation of $4 million (Rs. 29.47 crore) during the health crisis.

List These are the most influential Bollywood female actors

Bollywood divas Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit and Katrina Kaif have also made it to the list. Apart from them, singers Shreya Ghoshal and Neha Kakkar were also included. While mother-to-be Anushka's work as a producer was lauded by the magazine, Neha's recent wedding with fellow singer Rohanpreet Singh also grabbed headlines.

Other stars Other celebrities who featured on the list