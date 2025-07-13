Trump threatens 30% tariffs on EU, Mexico imports starting August

United States President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 30% tariff on imports from Mexico and the European Union starting August 1. The announcement was made through letters sent to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Mexico's President, Claudia Sheinbaum, which were posted on his Truth Social media site. Both the EU and Mexico have called the tariffs unfair and disruptive, but pledged to continue negotiating for a broader trade deal before the deadline.

European response 'Tariff threat is an attack on Europe...': Macron French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the tariff threat, urging the EU to "resolutely defend European interests." He called for credible countermeasures if no agreement is reached by August 1. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also slammed the tariffs as unjustified, saying they destroy economic prosperity. German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche called for pragmatism in negotiations with the US.

EU stance EU will take all necessary steps to protect its interests European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU will take all necessary steps to protect its interests, including proportionate countermeasures if needed. She said, "The EU has consistently prioritised a negotiated solution with the US, reflecting our commitment to dialogue, stability, and a constructive transatlantic partnership." "At the same time, we will take all necessary steps to safeguard EU interests, including the adoption of proportionate countermeasures if required," she added.