Experts question AAIB report on fatal Air India crash

Aviation experts are questioning the preliminary report of the Air India Flight AI 171 crash, which killed 241 people on board. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released a 15-page report stating both engines failed due to fuel cutoff switches being moved from 'RUN' to 'CUTOFF.' However, former Indian Air Force Director Sanjeev Kapoor called the conclusions incomplete and the timeline suspiciously delayed.

Pilot scrutiny 'Illogical for pilot to operate fuel cut-off switches...' Kapoor also questioned the plausibility of the pilots' actions, saying it is illogical for a pilot to operate fuel cut-off switches immediately after takeoff. He slammed the time taken to produce preliminary findings, pointing out that cockpit data was downloaded nearly three weeks ago. "It took 20 days for this report to come out, which is far too long," he said.

Distress signals One of the pilots made 3 distress calls before crash The AAIB report revealed that one of the pilots made three distress calls before the crash. Cockpit voice recordings captured a conversation between pilots about cutting off fuel supply, leading to engine failure seconds after takeoff. Despite efforts to restart both engines, only one recovered. The aircraft crashed into a hostel near BJ Medical College after clipping trees near the airport boundary.

Mechanical concerns Report did not specify why both fuel control switches... Aviation experts have raised doubts about the AAIB report's conclusions, especially regarding possible mechanical failures in the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The report did not specify why both fuel control switches moved to "cutoff" mode. Veteran aviator Captain Shakti Lumba suggested that the AAIB may have misread critical flight data and called for a more thorough investigation. Mark D Martin, CEO of Martin Consulting, called it "unthinkable" that pilots would manually cut off fuel during takeoff.

Safety concerns ALPA raises concerns over investigation's transparency The Airline Pilots's Association of India (ALPA-India) has raised concerns over the investigation's transparency and the exclusion of qualified flight crew from the probe. They highlighted a serviceability bulletin related to potential malfunctions in fuel control switch gates. Without answers to fundamental questions, they warned that both investigation integrity and ongoing operations safety remain in doubt. The investigation is ongoing with a final report expected within 12 months.