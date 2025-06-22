79% Air India passengers faced maintenance issues since last year

A recent survey by LocalCircles has revealed a major spike in maintenance-related complaints among Air India passengers. The study found that 79% of fliers who traveled on the airline in the last 12 months faced aircraft quality and maintenance issues. This is a sharp rise from 55% in the previous duration, marking a massive 24-percentage-point increase.

Regulatory action Spike in complaints amid DGCA's scrutiny of Air India's operations The spike in complaints comes as Air India faces scrutiny from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) over serious operational lapses. Recently, the regulator issued a show-cause notice to the airline for violating flight duty limits and asked it to remove officials who scheduled crews in violation of licensing, rest, and recency norms.

Rising issues Survey highlights other rising passenger concerns The LocalCircles survey, which covered 307 districts and received over 15,000 responses, also highlighted other rising concerns among passengers. Baggage handling issues were reported by 48% of respondents, up from 38% in the previous year. Complaints about entertainment systems increased from 24% to 36%, while dissatisfaction with customer service rose from 24% to 31%.

Service concerns Despite some improvements, rise in key service complaints is worrying Despite some improvements, like a drop in timeliness complaints from 69% to 48% and staff attitude concerns falling from 38% to 31%, the rise in complaints about key services points to a wider trust deficit. The growing dissatisfaction has been reflected in several mid-air returns and emergency landings recently, including flights to Hong Kong, Ranchi, and Ho Chi Minh City.