Mahesh Babu shares royal first look of 'Rao Bahadur'

Mahesh Babu 's production house, GMB Entertainment, has revealed the first look of the psychological drama Rao Bahadur. The film features Satya Dev in the lead role and is directed by Venkatesh Maha. The poster shows Dev in royal attire with peacock feathers and intricate designs, hinting at a story about fading royalty and inner turmoil.

International appeal Director and production details Maha, known for his work on C/o Kancharapalem and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, is writing, directing, and editing Rao Bahadur. He has described the film as "a Telugu story made for the world," indicating its potential for international success. The production is a joint venture between A+S Movies and SriChakraas Entertainments. A+S previously collaborated with GMB on Major while SriChakraas supported KA.

Release details 'Not even a teaser' campaign The first glimpse of Rao Bahadur will be unveiled through a promotional campaign called "Not Even a Teaser," which will be released in theaters on Friday, August 15, marking Independence Day. It will then be available on digital platforms the following week. The film is scheduled for a summer 2026 release and will have an international release with subtitles.