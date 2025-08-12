Next Article
'Alien: Earth' streaming on JioCinema from tomorrow
Alien: Earth, the latest chapter in the iconic Alien franchise from creator Noah Hawley, is coming to JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) on August 13, 2025.
Set in 2120—two years prior to the events of the original film—the story starts with a dramatic spaceship crash on Earth.
Fans can catch the first two episodes together when it premieres.
Cast and crew of the series
Sydney Chandler leads as Wendy, a hybrid synthetic facing serious threats, with Timothy Olyphant playing her mentor Kirsh.
The cast also features Samuel Blenkin and Adarsh Gourav.
US viewers get it a day early on FX and Hulu (August 12), while new episodes will roll out weekly until September 24—so there's plenty to look forward to if you love sci-fi action and suspense.