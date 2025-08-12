Karan Aujla spotted at airport amid controversy over 'MF Gabhru' Entertainment Aug 12, 2025

Karan Aujla is back in India, and fans were quick to spot him at Delhi airport looking sharp in all black.

But his arrival comes just as his latest track, MF Gabhru, is making headlines—not for charting, but for its lyrics.

The Punjab State Women's Commission has called out the song for being disrespectful toward women and has formally issued a notice to Aujla.