Karan Aujla spotted at airport amid controversy over 'MF Gabhru'
Karan Aujla is back in India, and fans were quick to spot him at Delhi airport looking sharp in all black.
But his arrival comes just as his latest track, MF Gabhru, is making headlines—not for charting, but for its lyrics.
The Punjab State Women's Commission has called out the song for being disrespectful toward women and has formally issued a notice to Aujla.
Investigation has been ordered into the matter
Commission chairperson Raj Lali Gill highlighted the need for public awareness about such content.
After Aujla missed a scheduled meeting with the commission on August 11, Punjab's police chief was asked to investigate further.
Despite all this, Aujla's new album P-Pop Culture—featuring MF Gabhru—is set to drop on August 22.
Meanwhile, the song has already crossed three million views since its release earlier this month.