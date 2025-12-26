Karun Nair hammers his 9th hundred in List A cricket

Karnataka's Karun Nair has smashed a century in his side's 2nd outing in the 2025-26 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Friday. Chasing 285 runs against Kerala in an Elite Group A clash, Nair helped Karnataka win the match by 8 wickets. He was part of a 223-run stand alongside fellow centurion Devdutt Padikkal for the 2nd wicket. Here are further details.

Summary A sublime knock from Nair's willow Karnataka lost skipper Mayank Agarwal early (1/1). Nair joined Padikkal and the then toyed with the Kerala bowlers, stitching 223-run partnership for the 2nd wicket. Padikkal was at his sublime best and continued from where he left off against Jharkhand. Nair played his role and got to a hundred after Padikkal completed his. After Padikkal dismissal, Nair built a fifty-plus stand alongside Smaran Ravichandran.

Stats A look at the batter's List A stats Nair scored an unbeaten 130 from 130 balls (4s: 14). He owns 3,287 runs in List A cricket from 109 matches (99 innings). Nair has 9 centuries in the 50-over format, besides clocking 14 fifties. His average is 41-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. Playing his 82nd match in VHT, Nair has 2,657 runs at an average of 50.13 (100s: 9, 50s: 9).