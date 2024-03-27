Next Article

DGCA has initiated a probe into the incident

Kolkata: IndiGo plane hits stationary AI aircraft, DGCA off-rosters pilots

By Riya Baibhawi 06:08 pm Mar 27, 2024

What's the story In another closely avoided runway mishap, an IndiGo aircraft inadvertently grazed the wings of a stationary Air India Express flight at Kolkata airport. The latter was awaiting clearance for its scheduled flight to Chennai. Soon after the incident, which took place early on Wednesday morning, the affected plane was guided back to the bay for further inspection. The incident prompted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to initiate an immediate probe.

Why does this story matter?

Several airlines, over the past few months, have been fined or probed for complacency in safety and security measures. IndiGo, the largest commercial airline in India, has been particularly under the scanner for operational lapses. Just last month, an IndiGo flight from Amritsar missed the taxiway after landing at Delhi airport, causing a temporary blockage on one of the runways. In a separate but related incident, a Myanmar military aircraft skidded off runway in Mizoram, leaving eight people injured.

DGCA suspends involved IndiGo pilots

In the aftermath of the incident, the DGCA has enforced disciplinary measures against the pilots operating the IndiGo aircraft involved. The involved pilots have been temporarily suspended from duty. "DGCA off-rostered pilots of IndiGo airlines after IndiGo plane hits stationary Air India Express during taxi in Kolkata today," a statement published by ANI said.

Air India Express issues apology for disruption

Meanwhile, an official spokesperson from Air India Express extended an apology to all passengers affected by this disruption. "We apologize for the inconvenience caused to guests due to external circumstances," the spokesperson said. At present, the airline is reportedly in talks with both regulatory bodies and airport officials regarding the issue.

