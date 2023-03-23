India

2 'drunk' IndiGo fliers arrested for abusing crew, co-passengers

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 23, 2023, 10:30 am 1 min read

This is reportedly the seventh case of an unruly flyer registered in Mumbai this year (Photo credit: IndiGo)

Two drunk fliers were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly hurling abuses at the crew and co-passengers onboard an IndiGo flight from Dubai to Mumbai, reported News18. The Mumbai Police have registered a case against John G Dsouza (49) and Dattatray Bapardekar (47), who are residents of Maharashtra. Notably, this is the seventh case of an unruly flyer registered in Mumbai this year.

Accused downed half a bottle of alcohol each mid-air

According to the Mumbai Police, the accused allegedly bought alcohol duty-free and drank half a bottle each during the flight to celebrate "one year of working" in Dubai. However, some co-passengers reportedly objected to their drinking and they were asked to stop. Dsouza and Bapardekar then started walking inside the plane hurling insults at the crew and other fliers, per the complaint.