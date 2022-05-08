Entertainment

Man hits Mahhi Vij's car, gives rape threats to actor

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 08, 2022, 09:10 pm 2 min read

Balika Vadhu actress Mahhi Vij was caught in an unpleasant situation on Saturday. The actor was traveling with her daughter Tara in Mumbai when a man banged into her car. When Vij apparently got out to confront the man, he turned abusive and even gave her rape threats. The incident was brought to light by Vij on her official Twitter handle. More details inside.

Vij took to Twitter to share a video of the car's number plate. She also tagged the Mumbai Police to help her track down the man. The Mumbai Police was swift to respond and asked her to visit the nearest station to lodge a complaint. Shortly after that, Vij tweeted that she had visited the Worli Police Station where she was assured of help.

This person banged my car got abusive and gave me rape threats his wife got aggressive and said chod de isko @MumbaiPolice help me find this guy who is threat to us pic.twitter.com/XtQbt1rFbd — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) May 7, 2022

Vij mentioned in her tweet that the man was accompanied by his wife, who also got aggressive. So far, there aren't many developments in the case and more details are yet to be revealed. While there is also no solid proof of the alleged rape threats, the short video tweeted by Vij does have a man shouting in the background.

After the video was shared online, many fans and followers of Vij commented on her tweet. One of her followers on Twitter wrote, "Omg!! Don't tolerate it!! Take this matter up!! Not done!! Absolutely pathetic!! What's happening around us all today?? (sic)" Vij responded to this comment by saying, "Seriously Tara [her two-year-old daughter] was in the car I was scared for her (sic)."

On the work front, Vij is known for her roles in many popular television shows. She has appeared in daily serials like Balika Vadhu and Laagi Tujhse Lagan. Vij is married to actor-host Jay Bhanushali, who is currently hosting Dance India Dance Little Masters. The couple also appeared on the celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye. They welcomed their daughter Tara in August 2019.