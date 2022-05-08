Entertainment

#MothersDay: 5 actors who did challenging roles while being pregnant

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 08, 2022, 07:08 pm 2 min read

These women took on challenging roles while they were actually pregnant! (Photo credit: Clay Enos/Warner Bros)

There are many actors who took on some of the toughest, badass roles while they were pregnant. Remember Halle Berry in X-Men: Day Of Future Past? Berry (Storm), who rocked her skintight costume, was actually pregnant while filming it! Angelina Jolie, too, was pregnant while shooting for Changeling. This Mother's Day, we look at actors who took on challenging roles while they were expecting.

#1 Gal Gadot

Wonder Woman (2017) showed Gal Gadot donning a skintight costume and doing many action sequences. All this, while she was five months pregnant! Reportedly, Gadot had to wear a green cloth over her bump which was later removed during editing. "On wide shots, I looked very funny, like Wonder Woman pregnant with Kermit the Frog," Gadot joked about her pregnancy in an interview.

#2 Blake Lively

Over the years, Blake Lively has given us some major fashion goals! In 2016, she starred in The Shallows as a surfer. Her transformation to get in shape for this film gave us some major fitness goals, too. Lively was pregnant during the filming and even did most stunts herself. To note, most of the shooting was done at sea, under the harsh sun.

#3 Scarlett Johansson

Marvel's Black Widow, portrayed by Scarlett Johansson, is one of the most badass heroes who are part of the Avengers. The Marvel superheroes and their costumes have always been on point. As for Johansson, she undoubtedly rocked her form-fitted outfit always. Even during Avengers: Age Of Ultron (2015), when Johansson was pregnant, she reportedly hid her baby bump and continued filming several action sequences.

#4 Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts has been a recurring member of the Ocean's franchise. In 2004's Ocean's Twelve, Tess (Roberts) poses as a pregnant version of Roberts. That's because Roberts was actually pregnant! Thankfully, there were no tight costumes she had to squeeze into and was able to flaunt her real pregnancy. "The cast treated me like I was made of porcelain," Roberts once told W Magazine.

#5 Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway starred in the film Colossal in 2016. She played the role of a struggling writer who was intoxicated for the most part of the time. Fortunately for Hathaway, her character was supposed to look a little bloated due to the constant intoxication. In an interview, Hathaway expressed that filming Colossal while being pregnant helped her add a layer to her performance.