Entertainment

'Project K': Disha Patani joins Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer

'Project K': Disha Patani joins Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 08, 2022, 05:17 pm 2 min read

Disha Patani is the latest addition to the cast of 'Project K'

Disha Patani will join Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in Project K. And, the news has been confirmed by the actor herself. On Saturday, Patani took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of the flowers and a gift hamper that was sent to her by the team of Project K. It also included a welcome note. Read on for more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tentatively titled Project K, the pan-India film has been making headlines ever since it was announced.

The mega canvas sci-fi film is touted to be one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema to date.

Project K also marks the next outing of Mahanati director Nag Ashwin after his anthology film Pitta Kathalu on Netflix and Jathi Ratnalu, which was his productional venture.

Information 'Thrilled to have you on board'

In the picture shared by Patani on Instagram, we could see a beautiful bouquet of red and pink roses, a gift hamper, and a welcome note that read: "Dear Disha, Project K welcomes you. We are thrilled to have you on board."

Crew Details about the film's crew and budget

Project K's shooting is currently ongoing in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. Reportedly, the makers have allocated a whopping Rs. 500 crore budget for it. Veteran director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao will mentor the team attached to the venture. Dani Sanchez Lopez will be behind the camera and Mickey J Meyer will be composing the film's music. The film is bankrolled by production company Vyjayanthi Movies.

Development 'Project K' likely to see delay in release

Meanwhile, some recent reports suggested Project K's release will be delayed. This is because the film, owing to its genre, cannot be shot in one stretch. The movie, being a sci-fi drama, requires gadgetry and property which has to be rebuilt for every new shooting schedule. So, the makers of the film have reportedly been shooting for just seven or eight days every month.

Projects A look at director's previous release, current plan

Ashwin is best known for his 2018 blockbuster film Mahanati, a biographical drama film based on the late actor Savitri's life that won many accolades. As for his much-awaited upcoming film, Project K, Ashwin is planning on going big with the film. With four of the biggest actors featuring in the movie, the pan-India film is surely going to be another major hit.