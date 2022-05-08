Entertainment

Munawar Faruqui wins 'Lock Upp'; shares views on Payal Rohatgi

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 08, 2022, 02:32 pm 2 min read

Munawar Faruqui has won season one of 'Lock Upp' (Photo credit: Twitter/@munawar0018)

Standup comedian Munawar Faruqui has won the first season of Lock Upp, bagging a cash prize of Rs. 20 lakh. The show, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, saw Payal Rohatgi and Anjali Arora as the first and second runner-ups. Asma Fallah and Shivam Sharma were among the other finalists. Faruqui also won a brand new car and an all-expenses-paid trip to Italy. More details inside.

Context Why does this story matter?

After 70 episodes, the first season of Lock Upp that aired on ALTBalaji and MX Player has concluded.

After the captive reality show debuted in February, we were introduced to some well-known faces from the worlds of social media and television.

Faruqui was reportedly caught in several controversies before entering Lock Upp.

However, his strategy to win the game was appreciated by fans.

Quote What Faruqui had to say about his victory

"I am super happy can't thank the audience enough," Faruqui told ETimes TV. He shared that his hard work and the blessings of his fans helped him win Lock Upp. Faruqui expressed that the memories he made in the house will remain close to his heart. "We laughed, cried, danced, [ate], and sang together, we did everything...the entire journey is very special to me."

Information Faruqui didn't see Rohatgi as the likely winner

"I always had a feeling in my heart that the winner should not be her [Rohatgi]. The winner should be someone who can go outside and handle the responsibility of a winner," Faruqui said. He added he was a better entertainer. "I was very nervous and scared...I [hoped] I don't lose the trophy to Payal Rohatgi who I don't see [as] a winner."

Details Here's what Faruqui plans to do with cash prize

Faruqui said he earlier planned to buy a car if he won the cash prize. Luckily for him, the ALTBalaji show's makers gifted him a car. So, Faruqui said he will use the money for a good cause and for himself. He, however, didn't reveal any other details and told ETimes TV when someone opens up about a good deed, it doesn't see fruition.