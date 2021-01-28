The Madhya Pradesh High Court today rejected the bail applications filed by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and one of his associates Nalin Yadav. The duo and some others had been arrested by Indore Police earlier this month for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community and ridiculing Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Here are more details on this.

Details 'No case is made out for grant of bail'

In his order, Justice Rohit Arya said the investigation is underway and "no case is made out for grant of bail," Bar & Bench reports. He highlighted that it is the constitutional duty of every citizen to promote harmony and the spirit of brotherhood. "Fundamental rights although confers rights but the duties and obligations are inherent thereunder. Every right is coupled with duty (sic)."

Details Scurrilous utterances were made by applicant, court said

"The evidence collected so far suggest that in an organized public show under the garb of stand-up comedy at a public place on commercial lines, prima facie; scurrilous, disparaging utterances, outraging religious feelings of a class of citizens of India with deliberate intendment, were made by the applicant," the court observed. Justice Arya had on Monday reserved order in this matter.

Do you know? Matter was originally listed for hearing on January 15

This is the third bail plea and the first in the state's High Court in connection with this matter. It had originally been listed for hearing on January 15 but was adjourned by two weeks as the police had not reportedly submitted the case diary.

Arrest Faruqui was arrested on January 2

Faruqui, 29, was arrested by the Indore Police on January 2, a day after he was detained from the city's Monroe Cafe. He, along with at least five others, are accused of hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community by cracking some jokes about Hindu Gods and deities. It was also alleged that Faruqui had disrespected Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Information Complaint filed by Eklavya Singh Gaur

The complaint in this regard was filed by one Eklavya Singh Gaur, the chief of a local Hindutva outfit. Gaur is the son of Bharatiya Janata Party's MLA Malini Gaur. He had also allegedly created a ruckus at Faruqui's show in Indore.

Charges Faruqui, others charged under these IPC sections

By January 3, Faruqui and five others were arrested under the Sections 295-A (outraging religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), 269 (negligent act likely to cause spread of disease), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Defense No evidence against Faruqui, cop had earlier said