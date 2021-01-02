The Madhya Pradesh Police has booked Mumbai-based comedian Munawar Faruqui and others for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by making derogatory comments about Hindu deities in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, reports said on Saturday. A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Faruqui and the organizers of the show where he was performing. In fact, an altercation also ensued at the event. Here are more details.

Details Complaint filed by the chief of Hind Rakshak Sangathan

The police said that charges against Faruqui and others were imposed after his performance at the city's Monroe Cafe. The complaint was filed by Eklavya Singh Gaur, the chief of right-wing group Hind Rakshak Sangathan. Gaur is the son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Malini Gaur. "During the show, the comedian allegedly mocked Hindu gods and goddesses," a police official said.

Faruqui accused of making objectionable comments about Amit Shah

After the said program ended, the comic was allegedly roughed up by the members of the group, who then forcefully took Faruqui and the show's organizers to the Tukoganj Police station. Faruqui has also been accused of making objectionable statements about the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and of mocking those who were killed in the 2002 Godhra massacre.

Quote 'Faruqui made fun of Hindu gods and goddesses'

"As soon as we came to know about this program, we bought tickets for the event and we found that he [Faruqui] was making fun of Hindu gods and goddesses and the Home Minister, as he had done in the past (sic)," Gaur told NDTV.

Twitter Post Here is a purported video of the incident

We are examining comments made by the comedian: Police

The police has detained the comedian and said that they are also looking into allegations that the owners of the cafe had organized the stand-up event without the due permission of authorities. Besides, the show was allegedly attended by several people below the age of 18. Cops said they were examining video footage from the event, based on which they will investigate the matter.

History Last year too, a complaint was filed against Faruqui