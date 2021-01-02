The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has on Saturday launched its new housing scheme for 2021, under which over 1,350 flats are on sale. There are a total of 1,354 flats, and most of them fall in the High-Income Group (HIG) and Middle-Income Group (MIG) categories. According to officials, the last date for submitting applications online for these flats is February 16. Here's more.

Details: 757 of total flats belong to MIG category

Of the 1,354 flats on sale, 254 come under the HIG category and are located in Dwarka, Rohini, Paschim Vihar Jasola, and Vasant Kunj. Meanwhile, 757 are MIG category flats located in Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Kunj, Jahangirpuri, and Madipur. Then, there are 52 Low-Income Group (LIG) flats in Dwaraka and Rohini. Officials stated 291 flats have been set aside for the economically weaker sections.

Online processing: Buyers will have to go to DDA office just once

The DDA will process the applications, payments, and possession letters completely online through the AWAAS software. "People will have to come to the DDA office just once to execute the conveyance deed," an official said. Those purchasing flats under the DDA's housing scheme would also be eligible for availing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana subsidy scheme, provided that the necessary criteria are met.

On housing scheme: New year will bring good news for home buyers: DDA

"The new year will bring good news for the home buyers as the authority has approved launching of the DDA Online Housing Scheme 2021," stated the DDA earlier. It was also decided that there will be no Preferential Location Charges for DDA flats. Also, it said that the applicants will be required to visit the DDA only for the purpose of the execution deed.

Quote: Prospective buyers advised to inspect flats before applying

Also, the DDA has advised prospective buyers to visit the sites and also inspect the flats before submitting applications for the same. "We have provided the contact numbers of officials who will be present on the sites to show the sample flats," another official said.

Cost: What about the prices of these flats?

The cost of the flats on sale under the DDA's 2021 housing scheme ranges between Rs. 27.5 lakh to Rs. 2.1 crore, according to reports. The three-bedroom HIG flats in Jasola are priced between Rs. 1.97 crore and Rs. 2.1 crore, while those in Vasant Kunj cost Rs. 1.72 crore. Meanwhile, the MIG flats will be available for Rs. 1.2 crore.

Costliest flats: DDA hopeful of selling HIG flats despite high prices