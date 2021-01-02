As India prepares to launch the world's biggest immunization drive, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Saturday announced COVID-19 vaccines would be provided free of cost across the country. He also appealed to people to not pay heed to anti-vaccine rumors. His statements come as the country kickstarted the second COVID-19 vaccination dry run across all states and Union Territories today. Here's more.

"I want to appeal to people to not believe in any rumors. Our prime criteria in the vaccine trial is the safety and efficacy and nothing will be compromised (sic)," Vardhan said while reviewing the dry run at a government-run hospital in Delhi. "Different kinds of rumors were also spread during polio immunization, but people took the vaccine and now India is polio-free," he said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain earlier today said that COVID-19 vaccines will be provided for free in the national capital. Commenting on the same, Vardhan told news agency ANI, "Not just in Delhi, it will be free across the country."

"In the first phase of vaccination, free vaccines shall be provided across the nation to most prioritized beneficiaries that include 1 crore healthcare and 2 crore frontline workers," Vardhan tweeted on Saturday. "Details of how further 27 cr priority beneficiaries are to be vaccinated until July are being finalized (sic)," the Union Health Minister said.

Speaking on the second dry run, Vardhan said, "Feedbacks received after the dry run in four states were included in guidelines for vaccination and today's dry run... Except for giving the actual vaccine, every procedure is being followed during the drill." To recall, the first dry run was conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, and Punjab on December 28 and 29.

Notably, the second vaccination dry run is being conducted across the country after a government-constituted expert committee recommended granting emergency use authorization to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University on January 1. The recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) have been sent to the Drugs Controller General of India, Dr. VG Somani, for final approval.

Details Bharat Biotech also applied for emergency use authorization for COVAXIN