Last updated on Dec 24, 2020, 03:24 am
Hi,
Written by Siddhant Pandey
India on Wednesday reported over 24,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally past 10.1 million cases. The recovery rate now stands at 95.7%.
Meanwhile, at least 300 more fatalities in the past 24 hours brought the death toll to 1,46,811.
Kerala, which is among the worst-hit states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections.
Here are more updates.
Till 8 am on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 1,00,99,066 COVID-19 cases, including 1,46,444 deaths, 2,89,240 active cases, and 96,63,382 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 1,01,24,036 cases and 1,46,811 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 96.9 lakh.
Maharashtra: 19,06,371 total cases, 48,969 deaths, 18,01,700 recoveries.
Karnataka: 9,12,340 total cases, 12,038 deaths, 8,86,547 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,79,718 total cases, 7,085 deaths, 8,68,769 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 8,10,080 total cases, 12,024 deaths, 7,88,742 recoveries.
Kerala: 7,21,510 total cases, 2,892 deaths, 6,55,644 recoveries.
Delhi: 6,19,618 total cases, 10,347 deaths, 6,01,268 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 5,77,642 total cases, 8,245 deaths, 5,53,019 recoveries.
Kerala reported 6,169 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 10% with 61,437 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%.
3,913 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 5.9% with 66,092 tests.
In Gujarat, daily infections further declined to 958. The tally has climbed to 2,38,205, including 4,254 deaths and 2,22,911 recoveries.
West Bengal reported a spike of 1,628 new cases, pushing the state's tally to 5,41,624. 9,473 patients have died in the state while 5,16,462 have recovered.
871 more people tested positive in Delhi. The daily positivity rate stood at 1% with 87,861 tests conducted on Wednesday.
Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh reported 1,233, 1,066, 958, and 379 new cases respectively.
