India on Wednesday reported over 24,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally past 10.1 million cases. The recovery rate now stands at 95.7%.

Meanwhile, at least 300 more fatalities in the past 24 hours brought the death toll to 1,46,811.

Kerala, which is among the worst-hit states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections.

Here are more updates.