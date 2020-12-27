Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who emerged as a real-life hero for migrant workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, recently surprised one of his fans by visiting his roadside food stall named after him in Hyderabad. The actor visited the food stall of his fan, Anil, and tried out some dishes there. Anil was exhilarated to see the star at his stall. Here's more on this.

Sood was overwhelmed by Anil's work and told ANI, "I had seen the stall set up by Anil in social media, I felt to personally taste the food at this stall. Today I got a chance to visit and I ate egg fried rice and Manchurian here (sic)." The owner of the shop was surprised by the sweet gesture of the Bollywood star.

Anil was motivated by the work Sood did for migrant workers amid the pandemic and thought of opening a stall after his name. He said, "I was really inspired by the social work and service done by Sonu Sood, that is the reason with that inspiration I setup this Sonu Sood Fastfood Stall (sic)." Pictures of Sood eating at the stall have gone viral.

Last week, Sood was honored by some of his fans with a temple in a Telangana village for his philanthropic work amid the pandemic. "As he has attained the place of God by his good deeds, we have built a temple for Sonu Sood. He is a God for us," said a Zila Parishad member. It was inaugurated last Sunday.

Reacting to the news of the temple's inauguration, Sood had said in a statement, "This is an extremely overwhelming moment. But at the same time, I do not deserve this. I am just a common man who helped his brothers and sisters (sic)."

The Bollywood actor emerged as a real-life hero for thousands of migrant workers who were stranded at various locations amid the pandemic. The actor not only arranged transportation facilities for them to help them reach their homes but also provided free food and shelter to those in need. In fact, he also opened the doors of his hotel for medical professionals in Mumbai.

