Last updated on Dec 16, 2020, 12:20 am
Written byShruti Niraj
In the latest development in Bollywood drugs case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has sent 85 gadgets belonging to several Bollywood stars to the Directorate of Forensic Science (DFS) in Gujarat's Gandhi Nagar for data extraction.
Reportedly, mobile phones and other electronic devices of actors such as Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Rhea Chakraborty and others have been sent for investigation.
Here are more details.
As per reports, 85 gadgets belonging to film stars, their acquaintances and drug peddlers that were seized during the agency's investigation, have been sent to the DFS for extracting data such as deleted voice clips, videos, chats and the mobile numbers from which they were sent.
The said gadgets also include tablets, pen drives and two laptops.
Apart from these gadgets, the NCB has also sent 25 samples of the drugs recovered during raids in Mumbai for forensic analysis, and is in the process of sending more such samples.
The anti-drugs agency has asked forensic experts to ascertain the quality of these drugs so that they could track down the suppliers and buyers.
For the unversed, the NCB started investigating allegations of drug abuse in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after certain drug-related chats were discovered by another investigating agency.
Thereafter, big names such as Rhea Chakraborty, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan surfaced in the case.
NCB has thus far conducted many raids and the investigation is still underway.
After allegations of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik's involvement in Sushant's death came to the fore, NCB arrested them in September.
Both Rhea and Showik are currently out on bail.
Apart from them, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Shraddha Kapoor and others were also summoned and questioned by the agency.
Rampal has been summoned for questioning again on Wednesday.
