In the latest development in Bollywood drugs case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has sent 85 gadgets belonging to several Bollywood stars to the Directorate of Forensic Science (DFS) in Gujarat's Gandhi Nagar for data extraction. Reportedly, mobile phones and other electronic devices of actors such as Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Rhea Chakraborty and others have been sent for investigation. Here are more details.

Details Deleted voice clips, videos, chats to be extracted

As per reports, 85 gadgets belonging to film stars, their acquaintances and drug peddlers that were seized during the agency's investigation, have been sent to the DFS for extracting data such as deleted voice clips, videos, chats and the mobile numbers from which they were sent. The said gadgets also include tablets, pen drives and two laptops.

Details NCB also sent drug samples for analysis

Apart from these gadgets, the NCB has also sent 25 samples of the drugs recovered during raids in Mumbai for forensic analysis, and is in the process of sending more such samples. The anti-drugs agency has asked forensic experts to ascertain the quality of these drugs so that they could track down the suppliers and buyers.

Probe NCB started the drug probe after Sushant Singh's death

For the unversed, the NCB started investigating allegations of drug abuse in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after certain drug-related chats were discovered by another investigating agency. Thereafter, big names such as Rhea Chakraborty, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan surfaced in the case. NCB has thus far conducted many raids and the investigation is still underway.

Developments Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the agency