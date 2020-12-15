Last updated on Dec 15, 2020, 08:25 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Dasgupta
Justice is served, believes Ray Fisher.
The actor, who portrays the superhero character of Cyborg in Justice League, told his fans over social media that WarnerMedia has concluded its investigation over his allegation against a series of alleged workplace misconduct on the sets of the film.
Fisher recently took to Twitter, stating that the investigation has promised some "remedial action."
The star shared his statement in three parts on Twitter, starting with the claim that he was intimated about the conclusion of the probe at 5 pm EST on December 12.
His first statement said that the probe "has led to remedial action."
However, there's no further clarification on the action taken or the parties involved in the judgment passed by the independent probe.
- And this statement (which truly belongs to ALL who participated in the investigation):— Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) December 12, 2020
“WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for it’s employees and partners.”
2/3
Creating a thread of his statements, Fisher shared a formal note of acknowledgement from the studio itself for standing up against workplace toxicity.
The quote from WarnerMedia appreciated Fisher, thanking his persistence for helping the studio create an equitable work environment.
This comes after WarnerMedia's earlier announcement about the closure of the third-party probe that said, "remedial action has been taken."
In his third update about the probe, Fisher hinted that although the investigation has wrapped up, "there are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found."
He thanked his supporters before ending his tweet saying, "We are on our way".
Fisher's claims were against Justice League director Joss Whedon, who coincidentally has quit HBO series The Nevers.
There has been a lot of back and forth between WarnerMedia and Fisher over the past few months.
The dispute started with Fisher calling Whedon out for regularizing toxicity on the sets of Justice League with indirect support from studio executives Jon Berg and Geoff Johns.
It had raised quite a storm, which was amplified when his co-star Jason Momoa extended support.
Director Zack Snyder, taking a jibe at Whedon's Justice League during Justice Con panel, had remarked, "There would be no chance on earth that I would use a shot that was made prior, er, after I left the movie."
"I'd destroy the movie, I would set it on fire before I would use a single frame that I did not photograph," he had said.
Love Entertainment news?
Subscribe to stay updated.