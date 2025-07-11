Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG Line launches at ₹1.4cr: Check features

The GLS AMG Line variant gets a bold grille, big alloys, and sporty interiors with nappa leather and metal pedals. It is powered by two inline-six-cylinder engines: a 3.0-liter petrol engine in the GLS 450 variant that makes 376hp and 500Nm of torque, and a diesel engine in the GLS 450d that churns out 360hp/750Nm.

Performance specs

The SUV gets a 9-speed automatic gearbox

Both the petrol and diesel variants of the GLS SUV come with a 9-speed automatic gearbox. They can go from 0-100km/h in just 6.1 seconds and have a top speed of 250km/h. The GLS AMG Line also gets sportier interiors with a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, brushed stainless steel trims, and floor mats with AMG branding for added comfort and style.