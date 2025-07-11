Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Joe Root for 11th time in Tests

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah dismissed centurion Joe Root on Day 2 of the third Test match at Lord's. Root resumed Day 2 on an overnight score of 99*. He reached his 37th Test ton before perishing for a score of 104. It was Bumrah who got the star batter's wicket in the 88th over of England's innings. Here are further details and stats.

Information How Bumrah castled Root at Lord's? Bumrah bowled a fuller than a good length just outside off which drew Root forward on the push. However, the ball nipped back in a touch and took the inside edge and crashed into middle stump.

Numbers Bumrah has dismissed Root 7 times on English soil As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah has now dismissed Root on 11 occasions in Test cricket. Root has amassed a total of 311 runs from 612 balls. His average against Bumrah reads 28.27. On English soil, Root has fallen prey to Bumrah on seven occasions across 17 innings.

Do you know? Joint-most dismissals versus Root Bumrah now owns the joint-most dismissals versus Root in Tests. He has equaled Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who has 11 dismissals versus Root across 31 innings. Josh Hazlewood is next on this list (10 dismissals).