Listing Indian batters with 150-plus scores at Lord's (Tests) 

The Lord's Cricket Ground , known as the "Mecca of Cricket," has witnessed some remarkable Indian cricketing feats. Team India's maiden win at this venue came in 1986 under Kapil Dev 's captaincy. Meanwhile, several Indian batters have made their willow talk at the venue. Here we look at Indians with 150-plus scores in a Test innings at Lord's.

#2 Dilip Vengsarkar - 157 in 1982 Dilip Vengsarkar is the only Indian to have scored over 400 Test runs at Lord's, having recorded 508 runs at 72.57. His best score here came in 1982. It was the third innings of the game as India were following on. Vengsarkar arrived at number three and played a solid knock. He made 157 off 264 balls, albeit in a losing cause.

#1 Vinoo Mankad - 184 in 1952 The highest individual score by an Indian batter at Lord's belongs to Vinoo Mankad. His knock also came in the third innings of the 1952 match. The opener played a solid hand and made 184 runs during his 270-minute stay. Though he missed out on a double-hundred, his efforts earned India a draw.