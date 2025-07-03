India's tour of Bangladesh in jeopardy: Details here

India's upcoming cricket tour of Bangladesh is in jeopardy, with no official confirmation yet. As per Cricbuzz, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has halted preparations for the short white-ball series scheduled next month. The decision comes amid deteriorating diplomatic relations between the two countries. The first indication of this postponement was BCB 's decision to suspend media rights sales for the series.

Rights suspension Media rights sales for the series The BCB had initially planned to sell media rights for a two-year period, from July 2025 to June 2027. However, it has now shifted its focus on selling the rights for an upcoming three-match T20I home series against Pakistan, scheduled from July 17-25. An Indian broadcaster confirmed that they were told about the postponement of the India series and only the Pakistan series is being sold at this time.

Official remarks Date for India series hasn't been fixed yet A BCB official confirmed that they haven't fixed a date for the India series yet. They said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has found it difficult to come in August, which is part of FTP (Future Tours Programme). Although BCCI officials have been non-committal about this series, a top official said a decision is expected within a week.

Tour uncertainty Mood in India doesn't favor Bangladesh tour The mood in India doesn't favor a tour of Bangladesh, given the recent diplomatic tensions. Although no official statement has been made by either side, sources indicate that the government has advised BCCI against proceeding with the tour. This comes as a response to the deteriorating relations between the two neighboring countries.