Galle Test: Nayeem, Shadman put Bangladesh on top vs SL

What's the story

Bangladesh have gained command in the opening Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle, thanks to Nayeem Hasan, Shadman Islam, and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.

The former claimed a fifer as the Tigers dismissed Sri Lanka for 485, earning a slender 10-run first-innings lead.

Bangladesh ended Day 4 at 177/3 thanks to a brilliant 74 from Shadman. Skipper Shanto scored an unbeaten fifty.

The Tigers will enter the final day with a 187-run lead. Here is the Day 4 report.