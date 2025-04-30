Mehidy (16*) and Taijul Islam (5*) returned unbeaten on Day 2. The two added another 51 runs of their 63-run stand on Day 3.

Post Taijul's dismissal, Mehidy found an able support in Tanzim Hasan Sakib (41) and the two added 96 runs for the 9th wicket.

This partnership deflated Zimbabwe as Mehidy dominated the scenes.

He was dismissed by Vincent Masekesa.