Mehidy Hasan surpasses 2,000 Test runs with century versus Zimbabwe
What's the story
Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz slammed a solid 104-run knock for his side versus Zimbabwe in the ongoing 2nd Test match at Chattogram.
Resuming Day 3 on an unbeaten 16, Mehidy powered Bangladesh to 444/10. Notably, the hosts were 291/7 at stumps on Day 2, replying to Zimbabwe's 227 in the 1st innings.
This was a crunch knock from the all-rounder's blade. Here's more.
Knock
A brilliant knock from Mehidy's blade
Mehidy (16*) and Taijul Islam (5*) returned unbeaten on Day 2. The two added another 51 runs of their 63-run stand on Day 3.
Post Taijul's dismissal, Mehidy found an able support in Tanzim Hasan Sakib (41) and the two added 96 runs for the 9th wicket.
This partnership deflated Zimbabwe as Mehidy dominated the scenes.
He was dismissed by Vincent Masekesa.
Runs
2nd Test century for Mehidy
Mehidy's knock of 104 from 162 balls had 11 fours and a six.
With this effort, he has raced to 2,068 runs at 24.04. This was his 2nd Test century (50s: 9).
As per ESPNcricinfo, Mehidy owns 1,218 runs at home, averaging 29 (100s: 2, 50s: 6).
In 26 away matches, he has 850 runs at 19.31. (50s: 3).
Information
Mehidy averages 39.83 versus Zimbabwe
Mehidy has raced to 239 runs from 8 Test innings (5 matches) against Zimbabwe. This was his maiden century and his 2nd fifty-plus score. He averages 39.83 against Zimbabwe.