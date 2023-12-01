1st Test: Bangladesh inching toward historic win over New Zealand

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:32 pm Dec 01, 202304:32 pm

Bangladesh are closing in on a win (Source: X/@ICC)

Bangladesh are inching toward their second Test win over New Zealand. Chasing 332 in the ongoing series opener, the Kiwis finished Day 4 at 113/7. Earlier in the day, Mehidy Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim scored fifties, helping their side set a potent target. The Kiwis need to bat out of their skin to script a comeback. Here are further details.

How did the day pan out?

The Tigers resumed at their overnight score of 212/3. Skipper and centurion Najmul Hossain Shanto (105) could only add one run to his overnight score. However, fifties from Mehidy and Mushfiqur helped the hosts finish at 338. Ajaz Patel took four wickets. In reply, NZ's top order surrendered on a deteriorating surface. Daryl Mitchell, who is unbeaten on 44, is NZ's last hope.

A brilliant hand from Mushfiqur

Mushfiqur scored 67 off 116 balls ( 7 fours). Mushfiqur has now raced to 5,632 runs from 87 Tests at an average of 38.31. Tamim Iqbal (5,134) is the only other Bangladesh batter with over 5,000 Test runs. Meanwhile, this was Mushfiqur's 27th fifty in the format (100s: 10). 521 of his runs have come against NZ at 34.73 (100: 1, 50s: 3).

An impactful knock from Mehidy

Mehidy's unbeaten 50 from 76 balls was laced with five boundaries. The 26-year-old came to the crease when Bangladesh were 248/5 with Shahadat Hossain returning to the pavilion. He batted brilliantly with the lower order and kept on adding important runs. With this knock, Mehidy has raced to 1,315 runs in 40 Tests at an average of 20.23.

A fine spell from Ajaz

Ajaz, the left-arm spinner, drew the first blood for the Kiwis, dismissing Zakir Hasan on Day 3. He dismissed the well-set Mushfiqur Rahim for 67, providing his side a crucial breakthrough. Tail-enders Taijul Islam and Shoriful Islam were his final two victims as Bangladesh were folded for 338. Ajaz eventually finished with 4/148 in 36.4 overs.

Another fine spell from Taijul

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, who claimed four wickets in NZ's first innings, has dismissed four batters again. He provided early breakthroughs to the hosts, claiming important wickets of Devon Conway and Kane Williamson. The 31-year-old dismissed Tom Blundell, pushing NZ on the backfoot even further. Kyle Jamieson was his final victim on the day.