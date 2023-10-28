Paul van Meekeren scripts ODI World Cup history for Netherlands

By Rajdeep Saha 10:33 pm Oct 28, 202310:33 pm

Netherlands bowler Paul van Meekeren stood tall with a four-wicket haul versus Bangladesh (Photo credit: X/@KNCBcricket)

Netherlands bowler Paul van Meekeren stood tall with a four-wicket haul versus Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Meekeren produced figures worth 4/23 to stun the Bangladesh cricket team as the Dutch sealed an 87-run win to pick up their second victory in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. Here we decode his stats.

Best figures notched for the Netherlands in ODI WC history

As per ESPNcricinfo, Meekeren's 4/23 is now the best bowling figure for a Dutchman in ODI World Cup history. He broke Timotheus Bernardus Maria De Leede's record of 4/35 in the 2003 World Cup versus India. Overall, Meekeren is the seventh Dutch cricketer to claim a four-wicket haul in the ICC Cricket World Cup and a second in the ongoing edition.

Do you know?

Meekeren's 4/23 is now the best figure for a Dutchman against a Full Member nation in ODI cricket. He broke the record of PW Borren (4/32) versus Afghanistan in 2012.

A superb display on offer

Meekeren's maiden scalp was of Najmul Hossain Shanto who sliced a fuller delivery as Logan van Beek completed the catch in the slip cordon. Extra bounce saw Shakib Al Hasan suffer as Meekeren got his second of the night. An off-cutter resulted in the wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim before Meekeren claimed the final Bangladeshi wicket in the form of Taskin Ahmed.

His ODI career in numbers

Playing just his 19th ODI, Meekeren has raced to 25 scalps at 32.20. He claimed his maiden four-wicket haul. He is now the 11th Dutch bowler to claim 25 or more scalps in ODI cricket.