ICC Cricket World Cup, PAK vs SA: Key player battles

1/6

Sports 2 min read

ICC Cricket World Cup, PAK vs SA: Key player battles

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:04 pm Oct 26, 202312:04 pm

The two sides have had entirely different campaigns so far (Source: X/@ICC)

Match 26 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will see the battle between Pakistan and South Africa on October 27 in Chennai. The two sides have had entirely different campaigns so far with the high-flying South African side winning four of their five games. Pakistan have lost three on the trot after clinching their first two games. Here are the anticipated player battles.

2/6

Imam-ul-Haq vs Kagiso Rabada

Imam-ul-Haq, who has blown hot and cold lately, would be required to step up in the all-important game. He, however, would be required to tackle Kagiso Rabada's thunderbolts in the initial overs. Notably, Rabada has dismissed the southpaw once in ODIs, conceding just 49 runs off 87 balls. The speedster has been in fine form in the tournament, claiming 10 scalps in five games.

3/6

Babar Azam vs Keshav Maharaj

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been nothing but a run machine in ODIs though he has not been at his best lately. As he has struggled against spinners, left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj can be handed the responsibility of keeping him quiet. Babar has fallen prey to spinners 10 times in 17 ODI meetings this year, striking at just 76.92 against them.

4/6

Heinrich Klaasen vs Shadab Khan

Heinrich Klaasen has been one of the finest hitters of spin in limited-overs cricket lately. As he has been striking at 150-plus in ODIs this year, Pakistan must get rid of him early on. His battle with Shadab Khan in the middle overs would be interesting. The leg-spinner has been woefully out of form lately, managing just two wickets in the ongoing tournament.

5/6

Quinton de Kock vs Shaheen Afridi

Quinton de Kock, who has scored three centuries in the tournament, can be a serious threat for the Men in Green. Pace sensation Shaheen Afridi will have the onus to dismiss the southpaw early. The left-arm speedster has sent back de Kock twice in their six previous ODI meetings. Notably, Afridi took a five-wicket haul against Australia a few days back.

6/6

Match details, timing, and streaming details

The match will be played at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 27 (2:00pm IST). Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can stream it live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Spinners will get help from this wicket, and the batters will have to be patient to score runs. Pakistan lost their last match against Afghanistan here.