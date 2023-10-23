Legendary Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi passes away at 77

The former left-arm spinner represented India in 67 Tests

Bishan Singh Bedi, one of India's finest cricketers, has passed away at the age of 77. The former left-arm spinner represented India in 67 Tests and 10 ODIs between 1967 and 1979. He picked up 266 wickets in his illustrious Test career. Bedi was known for his bold demeanor both on and off the field. He also led India in 22 Tests.

Bedi took over 1,500 FC wickets

In a First-Class career spanning over two decades, Bedi troubled the greatest of batters with his vicious flight. In 370 First-Class matches, he scalped 1,560 wickets, more than any Indian bowler, as per ESPNcricinfo. He averaged a brilliant 21.69 with the ball in red-ball cricket. Bedi also snapped up 71 wickets from 72 matches in List A cricket.

Bishan Singh Bedi's historic spell

During the inaugural World Cup in 1975, Bedi came up with a magical performance and recorded 1/6 in his quota of 12 overs against East Africa. He, hence, owns the most economical figures in a 60-over ODI match. These are also the most economical figures in a WC match (Minimum: 8 overs). Overall, he played 10 ODIs, returning with seven wickets at 48.57.

Bedi finished with 266 Test wickets

Bedi, the master of deception, is among the top left-arm spinners of all time. Bedi who was part of India's spin quarter alongside Erapalli Prasanna, Srinivas Venkataraghavan, and Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, has to his credit 266 wickets in 67 matches. At an average of 28.71, his best figures of 7-98 came against Australia, in December 1969, in Kolkata.

Bedi and his principles

Bedi was also known for his outspoken nature and strong principles. The talisman hence was also embroiled in several controversies. In England's tour of India in 1976-77, he accused John Lever of using Vaseline to illegally polish the ball during the Chennai Test. In 1990, as the Indian coach, he threatened to drop the entire Indian team into the sea following their abysmal performance.

Bedi asked BCCI to recognise blind cricket

In 2018, he threw his support behind the Indian blind cricket team, urging the BCCI to recognise blind cricket and take it under its fold. Addressing at the IndusInd Bank Blind Cricket Conclave, the former Indian captain said: "I would expect the BCCI to take CABI under its fold and give all the assistance they require."