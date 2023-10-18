Shakib Al Hasan: Decoding the all-rounder's ODI stats against India

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:01 pm Oct 18, 202305:01 pm

Shakib Al Hasan has a decent ODI record against India (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Shakib Al Hasan has been indispensable for Bangladesh over the last decade and a half. The all-rounder has also proven his mettle with some exceptional performances for the Bangla Tigers across formats. Ahead of the India-Bangladesh clash in the ODI World Cup, Shakib will look to be at his best as he has a great record against India in ODIs. Here's more.

Shakib suffered an injury in the previous match

During the previous match against New Zealand, he sustained an injury to his left quad. However, reports suggest that he is feeling better. He also batted in the nets. But only time will tell if the veteran all-rounder will take the field or not on October 19. It will be a massive blow for Bangladesh if their captain misses out.

Bangladesh's leading run-scorer against India in ODIs

Shakib has a decent batting record against India in ODIs. He has amassed 751 runs in 22 matches against the Men in Blue at an average of 37.55. He has hammered nine fifties but has not touched the triple-figure mark. The all-rounder owns a highest score of 85 against India. Mushfiqur Rahim trails him in this regard with 665 runs at 31.66.

Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker against India in ODIs

He is one of the best all-rounders in this era for a reason. Among Bangladeshi bowlers, Shakib is the leading wicket-taker against India in this format. He has scalped 29 wickets in 22 matches at an average of 32.65. Shakib's best bowling figures against India in ODIs read 5/36, which happened in Mirpur in 2022. Mustafizur Rahman trails him with 25 wickets.

A look at Shakib's batting numbers in India

Shakib is the third-highest run-scorer in India among Bangladeshi batters in this format. He has amassed 158 runs in six ODIs at 31.60. He is behind Athar Ali Khan (184) and Shahriar Nafees (166). Among active players, Mushfiqur owns 119 runs in three matches in India. No other active Bangladeshi player has more than 100 ODI runs collectively on Indian soil.

Shakib has scalped eight ODI wickets in India

The 36-year-old all-rounder is the second-highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh on Indian soil in this format. Shakib has eight wickets from six ODIs at an average of 23.62. He has maintained a stunning economy of 4.20. He is only behind Mohammad Rafique, who has scalped 10 ODI wickets in India. Khaled Mahmud is third on the list with seven wickets while Shoriful Islam owns five.

Shakib is Bangladesh's highest run-scorer and wicket-taker in World Cup

Shakib is Bangladesh's leading run-scorer with 1,201 runs from 32 matches at an average of 42.89. He has tallied 10 fifties and two centuries. Overall, he is the sixth-highest run-scorer in the competition. He is also Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker with 39 wickets at 34.82. The spinner's best WC bowling figures of 5/29 came against Afghanistan in the 2019 WC.

A look at his ODI numbers

Shakib is Bangladesh's third-highest run-scorer in ODIs with 7,439 runs in 243 ODIs at 37.38. He is only behind Tamim Iqbal (8,357) and Mushfiqur (7,525) in terms of ODI runs. The left-arm spinner is Bangladesh's highest-wicket taker in ODI cricket with 313 scalps at 29.28. He owns an economy rate of 4.44 while scalping four fifers in this format (10 four-wicket hauls).

Shakib joined this elite list of all-rounders

Shakib is one of the three all-rounders with 7,000-plus runs and 300-plus wickets in ODI cricket. Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (8,064 runs and 395 wickets) and Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430 runs and 323 wickets) are the only all-rounders with at least 300 wickets and 7,000-plus runs in ODIs. Shakib's batting (37-plus) and bowling (29-plus) averages are the best among the three.

Shakib has dismissed Virat Kohli five times in ODIs

Shakib has done well against Virat Kohli. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has dismissed Kohli five times in 11 innings. Kohli has scored 140 a strike rate of 94.59. Shakib has also dismissed Rohit Sharma twice in seven ODI innings. Rohit scored 96 runs against him.