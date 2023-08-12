Mushfiqur Rahim can get these feats in Asia Cup

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 12, 2023

Mushfiqur Rahim is Bangladesh's second-highest run-getter in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh will fight for their maiden Asia Cup title in the 2023 edition of the continental tournament, which will get underway on August 30. The event will be staged in the ODI format with four games in Pakistan and nine in Sri Lanka. Mushfiqur Rahim will be critical to Bangladesh's chances at the event. Here are the milestones he can accomplish at Asia Cup.

100 sixes in ODI cricket

Mushfiqur is just eight hits away from completing 100 sixes in ODI cricket. He can become just the second Bangladesh batter after former captain Tamim Iqbal (103) to accomplish the milestone. Notably, the right-handed batter has so far slammed seven sixes in 12 ODIs this year. His ODI strike rate in 2023 reads 97.37.

1,500 international runs versus India

Mushfiqur can become the first Bangladesh batter to complete 1,500 international runs against India. He needs just two runs to accomplish the milestone. Bangladesh and India would meet in the Super-4 stage if both sides manage to clear the preliminary round. The two sides can lock horns once more in the final. In ODIs, Mushfiqur owns one ton and three fifties against India.

7,000 runs as wicketkeeper

The 36-year-old is 284 runs away from completing 7,000 runs as a designated wicketkeeper-batter in ODI cricket. He would become the first Bangladesh player and overall the fourth to do so. Mushfiqur would join the likes of Kumar Sangakkara (13,341), MS Dhoni (10,773), and Adam Gilchrist (9,410) in the elite list. 237 of the veteran's 251 ODI appearances have come as a keeper.

11,000 runs in List A cricket

The veteran needs 253 runs to complete 11,000 runs in List A cricket. Mushfiqur needs to make five more appearances to complete 350 matches in the 50-over format. He boasts an overall average of 39.80 in the format. The wicket-keeper can also complete 300 dismissals in List A cricket. He is five shy of the milestone.

