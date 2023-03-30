Sports

BAN vs IRE, 3rd T20I: Hosts eye clean sweep

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 30, 2023, 02:13 pm 3 min read

The Tigers have dominated the Irishmen in the format (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh are eyeing a clean sweep as they host Ireland in the third and final T20I of the series on Friday (March 31). The hosts emphatically won the first two games and would take the field as favorites. The Irish team has struggled to crake the code on spin-friendly tracks. Here we look at the preview of the final T20I.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

Like the first two games, the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the final duel. The track has been good for batting early on Bangladesh mustered 200-plus runs while batting first in the first two games. Spinners can come into play as the match progresses. Fans in India can catch the live streaming on the Fancode app and website (1:30 PM IST).

Here's a look at the head-to-head record

The Tigers have dominated the Irishmen in the format. Both teams have met each other in seven T20Is, out of which Bangladesh enjoy a dominant record. They have won five matches to Ireland's solitary win. The remaining game got abandoned. Bangladesh won 3-0 in their only previous bilateral T20I series in 2012.

Can Ireland forge a comeback?

While the Bangladesh batters have scored big runs, the Irish side has struggled in this department. They were restricted to 125/9 (17 overs) in their previous outing. Hence, not many are backing them to forge a comeback. Litton Das has been Ireland's major nemesis in this entire white-ball tour. ﻿Taskin Ahmed has been Bangladesh's key performer with the ball.

Here are the probable XIs

Bangladesh (Probable XI): Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud Ireland (Probable XI): Paul Stirling (captain), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker (wicket-keeper), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Benjamin White

Here are the key performers

Litton Das, in the second T20I, slammed the fastest T20I fifty by a Bangladesh batter (18 balls). He ended up scoring a ferocious 41-ball 83. Taskin Ahmed has claimed seven wickets in this series at an economy rate of 7.17. In T20 cricket, Shakib Al Hasan has 451 scalps from 402 games. Curtis Campher﻿ scored a 30-ball 50 in the second game.

Here is a look at the Fantasy Dream11 options

Fantasy Dream11 Option 1: Litton Das, Paul Stirling, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rony Talukdar, Ross Adair, Shakib Al Hasan, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Taskin Ahmed, Craig Young, Hasan Mahmud