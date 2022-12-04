Sports

Shakib Al Hasan takes fourth ODI fifer: Key stats

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan ran into the Indian batting line-up in the 1st ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. He dismissed veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the 11th over. Shakib then got rid of Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Chahar to complete his fourth five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. His exploits helped Bangladesh bowl out India for 186.

Shakib races to 290 wickets

As stated, Shakib registered his fourth five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. Shakib, Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in ODIs, has raced to 290 wickets. In the process, he left behind Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq (288) and India's Ajit Agarkar (288) in terms of ODI wickets. Shakib's average in the format has improved to 29.09. He has nine four-wicket hauls in ODI cricket.

Most ODI wickets at a single ground

Shakib now has the most wickets by a player at a single ground. By taking his 123rd wicket at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, Shakib overtook Wasim Akram, who took 122 wickets in Sharjah during his career.

Best ODI figures by a Bangladesh spinner against India

Shakib has become the first Bangladesh spinner to take four wickets in an ODI innings against India. This is the first-ever five-wicket haul by a Bangladesh spinner against India in ODIs. Former all-rounder Mohammad Rafique previously held the record for best ODI figures against India by a Bangladesh spinner. He took 3/35 against India at the 2007 ICC World Cup.

Bangladesh bowl out India for 186

Bangladesh bowled out India for 186, with Shakib leading the charge. Ebadot Hossain assisted him with four wickets, taking his career-best ODI figures (4/47 in 8.2 overs). Meanwhile, KL Rahul was the lone warrior for India. His 11th ODI half-century (73) guided India to a respectable total. Notably, Shakib dismissed Kohli for the fourth time in ODI cricket.