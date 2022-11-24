Sports

How has Shikhar Dhawan fared as ODI captain? Key Stats

How has Shikhar Dhawan fared as ODI captain? Key Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 24, 2022, 06:40 pm 3 min read

Dhawan averages 40.12 as ODI skipper (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India are gearing up to take on hosts New Zealand in a three-match ODI series, starting November 25. While Hardik Pandya led India to a 1-0 triumph in the T20I leg of the tour, Shikhar Dhawan has the command in ODIs. The latter will have a point to prove with the ODI World Cup taking place next year. Here are Dhawan's captaincy stats.

Why does this story matter?

With the international calendar being jam-packed lately, Shikhar Dhawan has led India in several ODI series.

Many key players including regular skipper Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli won't feature in NZ ODIs.

Dhawan, the most experienced player in the squad, would like to lead the team from the front.

However, upsetting the Kiwis on their home soil would be a formidable task.

Dhawan's captaincy debut in national colors

India's white-ball tour of Sri Lanka last year marked Dhawan's captaincy debut in international cricket. The Test-bound Indian players didn't feature in the series as they were in England. While Dhawan led India to a 2-1 triumph in ODIs, the Lankan Lions clinched the T20I leg by the same margin. The southpaw scored 128 and 86 runs in the ODI and T20I series, respectively.

How Dhawan has fared as ODI skipper?

Under Dhawan, India has so far won seven of their nine ODIs. Besides SL, the southpaw guided India to ODI series victories over West Indies and South Africa earlier this year. With the bat, the 36-year-old has scored 321 runs in these games at 40.12. His strike rate reads 80.65. The tally includes three fifties with his highest score being 97 vs WI.

What did Dhawan say ahead of the series?

On being asked about the competition with Rohit and Rahul for the opening spot, Dhawan said he is keen to perform without bothering about the other factors. "I have to keep performing. I know till the time I perform, it would be good for me. It keeps me on my toes and keeps me hungry," he said in the press conference.

Dhawan was initially made India's captain for the ODI tour of Zimbabwe earlier this year. However, KL Rahul replaced him as skipper after being available for the series. On being asked about the same, Dhawan said, "I was not hurt. I feel that whatever happens, happens for the best. I was then selected as the captain for the South Africa series."

A look at his ODI numbers

Dhawan burst onto ODIs over a decade ago in a match against Australia, in October 2010. He was India's highest run-scorer in the 2013 Champions Trophy, 2015 World Cup, and 2017 Champions Trophy. He has amassed 6,284 runs from 149 ODIs so far at 45.53. The tally includes 17 tons and 38 half-centuries. His highest score of 143 was recorded against Australia in 2019.

Dhawan to enter an elite club

Dhawan could enter an elite club by completing 12,000 List A runs. In 296 matches, the left-handed batter owns 11,953 runs at 44.43. The tally includes 30 centuries and 66 fifties. He was last seen in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Will Dhawan lead India to glory?

It is to note that MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are the only Indian skippers to have won an ODI series in New Zealand. In 2009, the former handed India their first-ever series win in the nation. India won by a 3-1 margin. Kohli followed suit a decade later, guiding India to a 4-1 win. Dhawan can now enter this list.