T20 WC, Kane Williamson smashes 16th T20I fifty: Key stats

Nov 04, 2022

Kane Williamson mustered his 16th T20I fifty during New Zealand's Super 12 clash against Ireland in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The Kiwi skipper scored 61 off 35 balls, a knock laced with five boundaries and three sixes. He powered NZ to 185/6 while batting first at the Adelaide Oval. New Zealand will realistically advance to the semi-final with a win here.

Performance Williamson shuts down the criticism over strike rate

Williamson arrived after opener Finn Allen's departure in the sixth over. He was watchful at the start but accelerated just at the right time. The Kiwi skipper fell prey to Joshua Little in the penultimate over for a 35-ball 61. His knock was laced with five boundaries and three maximums. Notably, Williamson built important partnerships with Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell.

Career Williamson's performance in T20Is

With 2,357 runs in 85 games, Williamson is currently New Zealand's second-highest run-getter in T20Is. Martin Guptill tops the list with 3,531 runs under his belt. The Kiwi captain averages 32.73 in T20Is while his strike rate reads 123.46. Williamson's highest T20I score (95) was recorded against India in January 2020. In 2022, the 32-year-old has scored 336 runs in 11 T20Is (2 fifties).

Information New Zealand's highest run-scorer in T20 WC

Williamson has now become NZ's highest run-scorer in T20 WC with 653 runs in 24 matches. He went past Brendon McCullum (637) and Guptill (617) during the course of his knock against Ireland. Williamson has slammed three fifties in the tournament.