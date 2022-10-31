Sports

T20 WC: Ireland's Lorcan Tucker slams valiant 71* against Australia

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 31, 2022, 06:42 pm 2 min read

Lorcan Tucker returned unbeaten on 71 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Ireland's Lorcan Tucker played a valiant knock against Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 clash at The Gabba, Brisbane. The right-handed batter was Ireland's lone warrior as the Men in Green failed to chase 180. He returned unbeaten on 71, while the rest of the batters couldn't even cross the 15-run mark. Here are the key stats.

A resounding knock by Tucker

Tucker could have scripted a famous win for Ireland, had he received support from other batters. He came to the middle after Ireland lost skipper Andrew Balbirnie in the second over. Although Ireland were tottering on 91/7, Tucker did not lose hope. He smashed Mitchell Starc for 18 runs in the 17th over. However, the Australians managed to keep Tucker away from strike thereafter.

Fifth half-century in T20I cricket

Tucker smashed his fifth half-century in T20I cricket. He hammered 71* off 48 balls, a knock laced with 9 fours and 1 six. Tucker slammed 34 against England when Ireland went on to upset the 2010 T20 World Cup champions (DLS method). The youngster also played a crucial knock in Ireland's thumping win over West Indies, which ended their campaign.

How did the match pan out?

Australia had a sluggish start after Ireland elected to field. Opener David Warner departed in the third over. Mitchell Marsh and Maxwell couldn't capitalize, while Finch and Stoinis added 70 runs together. Tim David and Matthew Wade handed Australia a solid finish (179/5). Ireland were reduced to 25/5 in the run-chase. Although Tucker held one end, he couldn't get Ireland home (137).

Career stats of Tucker

Tucker made his T20I debut against Hong Kong at Bready in September 2016. The top-order batter has racked up 862 runs from 48 matches at an average of 22.10. He has struck at 123.31 so far. Overall, Tucker has 1,477 runs from 93 T20 matches at a strike rate of 131.05. He has eight half-centuries in the format.