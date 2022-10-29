Sports

T20 World Cup, NZ vs SL: Williamson opts to bat

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 29, 2022, 01:03 pm 2 min read

NZ face SL in a crucial game (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will face each other in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup encounter at the SCG on Saturday. The Super 12 Group 1 encounter will be a cracking one both sides wanting to gain valuable points and enhance their chances. The news from the stadium is that NZ skipper Kane Williamson has opted to bat first after winning the toss.

Group 1 Group 1 hampered by washed out games

Group 1 has been hampered by several washouts, leading to points being shared and no entertainment for fans. Notably, three matches have been abandoned owing to rain. All three games were supposed to be held at the MCG in Melbourne. With this match in Sydney, fans can breathe given there is no rain predicted throughout the day as per reports.

Details Timing, pitch report, and TV listing

The NZ vs SL match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST. As far as the pitch report is concerned, one expects runs with a good track on offer. Spinners will have a role to play as the game progresses. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Hotstar (paid subscription).

Performers Who are the key performers?

Devon Conway has scored an impressive 1,033 runs in 26 innings at 57.08. In 19 matches, Finn Allen has struck at 166.99 (511 runs). Pathum Nissanka has 938 runs for SL and is 62 shy of the 1,000-run mark. In terms of bowling, Tim Southee is the joint-highest wicket-taker with 125 scalps. Wanindu Hasaranga averages 14.85 with the ball, having claimed 80 scalps.

Teams Here are the two teams

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Information Both sides make one change each

SL have made one change as Binura Fernando is replaced by Kasun Rajitha. Meanwhile, Daryl MItchell has replaced Mark Chapman in the New Zealand side.