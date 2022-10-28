Sports

T20 World Cup, NZ vs SL: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 28, 2022, 05:16 pm 3 min read

New Zealand will fancy themselves against the Lankans (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will face each other in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup encounter at the SCG on Saturday. The Super 12 Group 1 encounter will be a cracking one with the Kiwis aiming to make an impression with several games being washed out. New Zealand will fancy themselves against the Lankans and aim for vital points. Here's more.

Washouts Group 1 hampered by washed out games

Group 1 has been hampered by several washouts, leading to points being shared and no entertainment for fans. Notably, three matches have been abandoned owing to rain. All three games were supposed to be held at the MCG in Melbourne. With this match in Sydney, fans can breathe given there is no rain predicted throughout the day as per reports.

Details Timing, pitch report, and TV listing

The NZ vs SL match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST. As far as the pitch report is concerned, one expects runs with a good track on offer. Spinners will have a role to play as the game progresses. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Hotstar (paid subscription).

NZ, SL New Zealand and Sri Lanka will hope to produce substance

NZ started their journey with a comprehensive win against Australia but saw their next game get washed out versus Afghanistan. Bowling is New Zealand's strength and they can cause issues for Lanka. Batting wise, the onus will be on Devon Conway. SL started with a win over Ireland but then suffered versus Australia. A comeback is what Dasun Shanaka's men will seek.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both teams

NZ Probable XI: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, and Trent Boult SL Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

Stat attack Who are the key performers?

Conway has scored an impressive 1,033 runs in 26 innings at 57.08. In 19 matches, Finn Allen has struck at 166.99 (511 runs). Pathum Nissanka has 938 runs for SL and is 62 shy of the 1,000-run mark. In terms of bowling, Tim Southee is the joint-highest wicket-taker with 125 scalps. Wanindu Hasaranga averages 14.85 with the ball, having claimed 80 scalps.

Dream11 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Dream11 Fantasy option 1: Devon Conway (c), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kane Williamson, C Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Maheesh Theekshana Dream11 Fantasy option 2: Devon Conway (vc), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Finn Allen, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Maheesh Theekshana

Information Here's the H2H record

New Zealand and Sri Lanka have faced each other on 19 occasions. NZ have 10 wins compared to Lanka's 8. One match didn't have a result.