T20 World Cup, NZ vs SL: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI
New Zealand and Sri Lanka will face each other in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup encounter at the SCG on Saturday. The Super 12 Group 1 encounter will be a cracking one with the Kiwis aiming to make an impression with several games being washed out. New Zealand will fancy themselves against the Lankans and aim for vital points. Here's more.
Group 1 has been hampered by several washouts, leading to points being shared and no entertainment for fans. Notably, three matches have been abandoned owing to rain. All three games were supposed to be held at the MCG in Melbourne. With this match in Sydney, fans can breathe given there is no rain predicted throughout the day as per reports.
The NZ vs SL match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST. As far as the pitch report is concerned, one expects runs with a good track on offer. Spinners will have a role to play as the game progresses. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Hotstar (paid subscription).
NZ started their journey with a comprehensive win against Australia but saw their next game get washed out versus Afghanistan. Bowling is New Zealand's strength and they can cause issues for Lanka. Batting wise, the onus will be on Devon Conway. SL started with a win over Ireland but then suffered versus Australia. A comeback is what Dasun Shanaka's men will seek.
NZ Probable XI: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, and Trent Boult SL Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.
Conway has scored an impressive 1,033 runs in 26 innings at 57.08. In 19 matches, Finn Allen has struck at 166.99 (511 runs). Pathum Nissanka has 938 runs for SL and is 62 shy of the 1,000-run mark. In terms of bowling, Tim Southee is the joint-highest wicket-taker with 125 scalps. Wanindu Hasaranga averages 14.85 with the ball, having claimed 80 scalps.
Dream11 Fantasy option 1: Devon Conway (c), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kane Williamson, C Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Maheesh Theekshana Dream11 Fantasy option 2: Devon Conway (vc), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Finn Allen, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Maheesh Theekshana
New Zealand and Sri Lanka have faced each other on 19 occasions. NZ have 10 wins compared to Lanka's 8. One match didn't have a result.