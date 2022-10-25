Sports

Phil Simmons steps down as West Indies head coach

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 25, 2022, 09:48 am 2 min read

Simmons' second spell as WI head coach started in October 2019 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Phil Simmons has resigned as the head coach of the West Indies men's cricket team. Cricket West Indies (CWI) made the major announcement following the team's disastrous campaign in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The two-time champions couldn't clear the qualifying stage, getting eliminated from the tournament. Simmons' last assignment will be the upcoming two-Test series against Australia in November-December.

Context Why does this story matter?

West Indies put up a below-par show in the T20 WC as they shockingly finished bottom of their group.

After losing to Scotland in their opener, they managed to beat Zimbabwe to keep themselves in the hunt.

However, Ireland defeated them in the virtual qualifier and knocked Nicholas Pooran's team out.

Simmons was gutted by the outcome, which he described as "unfathomable."

Statement What did Simmons say?

In a statement shared by CWI, Simmons apologized to the fans and followers of the team. "I acknowledge that it's not just the team that is hurting but the proud nations we represent as well. It's disappointing and heart wrenching but we just didn't turn up," he said. "It's unfathomable, and for that I deeply apologise to our fans and followers."

Resignation Simmons had been contemplating the decision

Simmons, a former WI all-rounder, revealed that resignation was on his mind for a while. "I have been considering for some time, and now is the time to make it public," asserted Simmons. 'It is earlier than hoped for, but I will now focus my energies in Australia on continuing to build on the excellent progress the Test team has made."

Simmons How Simmons has fared as WI coach

Simmons has had two spells as West Indies' head coach. In his first tenure (2015-16), he guided West Indies to their second T20 World Cup title in 2016. He was again handed over the reins in 2019. During this period, the Test team showed signs of improvement, recording series wins over England and Bangladesh. However, the case hasn't been the same in white-ball matches.

Statement CWI President Ricky Skerritt hails Simmons

Ricky Skerritt, the President of CWI, lauded Simmons for his services toward West Indies cricket. "On behalf of CWI I want to thank Phil for his hard work and dedication," stated Skerritt. "Phil is a proud West Indian, with high ideals and has never lacked motivation in guiding our younger players on and off the field of play."