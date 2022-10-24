Sports

T20 WC: South Africa-Zimbabwe match called off due to rain

Written by V Shashank Oct 24, 2022, 06:03 pm 3 min read

South Africa have a perfect 5-0 record against Zimbabwe (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The 18th match of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup between South Africa and Zimbabwe ended as a no-result. Opting to bat, Zimbabwe had piled 79/5 in nine overs, thanks to a ferocious knock from Wesley Madhevere (35*). Meanwhile, SA seamer Lungi Ngidi pocketed two wickets. Later, Quinton de Kock (47*) was making a mockery of the chase before the match was dubbed no-result.

Match How did the match pan out?

Zimbabwe were under cosh right from the start and were reduced to 12/3 in powerplay (three overs). Madhevere was then joined by Milton Shumba and the pair fetched 60 runs for the fifth wicket. Besides Ngidi, Wayne Parnell and Anrich Nortje bowled well. De Kock slammed a 23-run over to start the proceedings and was piloting SA toward the chase before the rains intervened.

Duo Ngidi, Parnell reap wonders in Bellerive Oval

Left-armer Parnell got the first breakthrough, bowling full to get the better of Craig Ervine (2). He wound up with an astonishing 6/1 in his allocated two overs. Meanwhile, Ngidi was belted by a six but had the last laugh over Regis Chakabva (8). He bowled short to trap an in-form Sikandar Raza, getting the talisman out on a duck.

Madhevere Madhevere comes to the rescue!

All-rounder Madhevere racked one of the most laud-worthy knocks of his T20I career. Coming in at 12/3, he struck four fours and a six, thereby racing to an 18-ball 35*. It was his maiden game against the Proteas in the format. Madhevere has already amassed 431 runs this year at 26.93. He now has 879 runs while striking at a decent rate of 123.80.

H2H SA have been unbeaten against Zimbabwe (T20Is)

South Africa have a 5-0 win-loss record against Zimbabwe in T20Is, besides a no-result in the concluded outing. Their maiden meet was in 2010, with SA winning by seven wickets. Prior to this fixture, both sides last faced each other in October 2018, where the Proteas claimed a six-wicket triumph, chasing down 133 (135/4). JP Duminy had top-scored with a 26-ball 33*.

Knock De Kock takes Zimbabwean attack to the cleaners

De Kock massacred the rival attack on offer, clubbing 23 runs off pacer Tendai Chatara to start the second innings. He then whacked 17 runs off Richard Ngarava, thereby steering to a 13-ball 39. As per Kausthub Gudipati, it's the highest score by a batter after the first two overs in T20Is. He remained unharmed on 47*(18), hitting eight fours and a six.

Record De Kock unlocks this record

As per Kausthub Gudipati, De Kock's 23 runs off Chatara is the most runs scored by a batter in the first over of a T20I inning. He beat the likes of David Warner (22 vs West Indies, 2010), Alex Carey (20 vs Pakistan, 2018), and Lendl Simmons (20 vs South Africa, 2021).