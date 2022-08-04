Sports

ZIM vs BAN, 1st ODI: Preview, stats, and records

Mushfiqur Rahim averages 40.00 against Zimbabwe (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

After a clinical display in the T20Is, Zimbabwe will face Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series, starting August 5. The hosts would be backing themselves to put an end to their four-match losing streak. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are a class act as a whole in 50-overs cricket. They bested South Africa (2-1) earlier this year and then the Windies (2-0). Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Harare Sports Club in Harare will host this affair. Chasing sides have won 82 of 162 ODIs played here. The wicket is likely to assist both batters and bowlers. Anything around 235-250 could be expected on this occasion. The last ODI in Harare witnessed Afghanistan clinch a four-wicket win. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app (12:45 PM IST).

Information A look at the head-to-head record (ODIs)

Bangladesh enjoy a 50-28 win-loss record against Zimbabwe in the format. They last tasted a defeat in March 2013. Interestingly, Bangladesh haven't lost an ODI series since May 2021.

ZIM vs BAN Can Zimbabwe upset the Bangla Tigers?

Zimbabwe have had a sorry run in the ODIs for some time. However, they are high on confidence and could reap rewards from the newly found momentum. Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, and Wesley Madhevere are their vital cogs. Bangladesh have the services of Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, and Tamim Iqbal. Bowling-wise, their hopes and wishes rest on Mustafizur Rahman and off-spinner Mahedi Hasan.

Duo Rahim, Tamim can attain these feats

Tamim is Bangladesh's leading run-scorer in ODIs, having battered 7,943 runs at 36.94. He can breach the 8,000-run mark. He will be the first Bangladeshi batter to attain the feat. He can surpass Michael Clarke's (7,981) run count. Rahim holds 6,697 ODI runs across 233 matches. He can trump Sir Vivian Richards (6,721) and Shakib Al Hasan (6,755) among leading run-getters in the format.

Stats Here are the key performers (ODIs)

Tamim Iqbal has belted Zimbabwe for 1,816 runs at 43.23. He holds four hundreds and nine fifties. Against Zimbabwe, Mushfiqur Rahim has amassed 1,360 runs at 40.00. He has two hundreds and eight fifties. Left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman has pocketed 19 scalps against Zimbabwe. He averages 16.52 (BBI: 5/34). Sikandar Raza's last five scores in one-dayers read 56, 1, 67, 40, and 38.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Zimbabwe (Probable XI): Regis Chakabva (wicket-keeper), Craig Ervine (captain), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga. Bangladesh (Probable XI): Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed/Shoriful Islam.