ZIM vs BAN, 1st T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Bangladesh will face a competent-looking Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series, starting July 30. Both teams had fateful results in T20Is played of late. The Bangla Tigers suffered a 2-0 drubbing versus West Indies. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe were outfoxed by Afghanistan (3-0). Wicket-keeper batter Nurul Hasan will captain the visitors in the much-coveted duels. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Harare Sports Club in Harare will host this affair. Teams batting first have won 21 of 31 matches held here. The wicket is likely to have plenty on offer for both batters and bowlers. Anything around 160-165 could be a competitive score on this venue. The match will be live-streamed on ICC.tv (paid subscription) from 4:30 PM IST.

Information A look at the head-to-head record in T20Is

Bangladesh enjoy an 11-5 win-loss record against Zimbabwe in 20-overs cricket. The Bangla Tigers bested the hosts on their previous tour in 2021, clinching a 2-1 win. Interestingly, Zimbabwe have lost six of their last seven matches against Bangladesh in this format.

Zimbabwe Zimbabwe could overthrow the Bangla Tigers

Zimbabwe will be without the services of Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani. The duo sustained injuries during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B. Batting-wise, the hosts' hopes and wishes lie with Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams. The duo clocked two fifties each in the concluded tournament. Meanwhile, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, and Ryan Burl are the pivotal figures with the ball.

Bangladesh Can Bangladesh return to winning ways?

Bangladesh lack the firepower in the batting line-up. Tamim Iqbal is now retired from T20Is while regular skipper Mahmudullah has been rested for the 20-over duels. Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan has been rested for the entire tour. A lot rides on the duo of Litton Das and Anamul Haque. Middle-order batter Afif Hossain is a promising campaigner. Left-armer Mustafizur Rahman remains a must-see player.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

Zimbabwe (probable XI): Wesley Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine (captain), Regis Chakabva (wicket-keeper), Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava. Bangladesh (probable XI): Litton Das, Munim Shahriar, Anamul Haque, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (captain and wicket-keeper), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Stats Here are the key performers (T20Is)

Sikandar Raza has smashed 228 runs in the last five outings. The southpaw averages 57.00 (SR: 176.74). Sean Williams has belted 197 runs in the concluded T20 World Cup Qualifier. He averaged 39.40. Mustafizur Rahman has snared 87 scalps in the format. He averages a meek 20.39. Litton Das has scored 986 runs in T20Is. He has struck five fifties.

Records A look at the records that could be scripted

Mustafizur can trump England pacer Chris Jordan (89) to become the seventh-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. Litton (986) can race to 1,000 T20I runs. He will be only the sixth Bangladeshi batter to have scored 1,000 or more runs. Luke Jongwe (47 scalps) is two shy of equalling Tendai Chatara's wicket count in T20Is. He will become Zimbabwe's joint-highest wicket-taker in this format.

Fantasy XI A look at the Fantasy XI options

Dream11 Fantasy option (team 1): Litton Das, Regis Chakabva, Afif Hossain, Craig Ervine, Najmul Hossain, Sikandar Raza (c), Sean Williams, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman (vc), Shoriful Islam, L Jongwe Dream11 Fantasy option (team 2): Litton Das (c), Regis Chakabva, Afif Hossain, Craig Ervine, Najmul Hossain, Sikandar Raza (vc), Sean Williams, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, W Masakadza